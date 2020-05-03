Rishi Kapoor's Ashes Immersed In Banganga, Elder Brother Randhir Kapoor Confirms

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Banganga tank on Sunday, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said. Banganga is part of the Walkeshwar Temple Complex in Malabar Hill area of Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

Randhir Kapoor said a prayer meeting for the actor was held on Saturday. "We did a prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven't received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

His last rites were performed at a South Mumbai crematorium, by son Ranbir, while Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan were among the others present during the rituals.

A picture has gone viral on social media, where Rishi Kapoor's actor-son Ranbir and wife Neetu are seen sitting next to his photograph. According to family sources, the actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was unable to attend the funeral as she was travelling from Delhi by road, was present at the prayer meeting. "There were not many people, Only five-six family members," the insider said.

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalized twice.

Family Statement

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way”.

(with PTI inputs)

