Lata Mangeshkar Looks Back At 80s Film 'Karz', Wishes Rishi Kapoor Would Come Back To Life

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's death has stunned the entire film industry as many of his well-wishers and close friends have been posting their tributes and fond memories of him through their social media accounts even after two days of his death. His friends from the film fraternity still seem to be in denial and have shared heartfelt tributes for the late actor.

Read | Riddhima Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor's throwback picture, says 'legends live forever'

Among them is legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar who took to her Twitter account on Saturday and addressed her message to Rishi Kapoor as she expressed her grief. She said, "Rishi ji, you are being missed a lot and will always be remembered. This thought may come across as madness, but I wish that just like you came back to life in the film Karz, it would be great if you came back in real life as well.".

Have a look:

Rishi ji aap bahut yaad aarahe ho aur hamesha yaad aate rahoge. Ye sochna pagalpan sa lagega magar kash aisa ho sake ki jaise aap Karz film mein wapas aaye the waise asal zindagi mein wapas aajayein to kitna accha ho https://t.co/2PYzq48WgF — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 2, 2020

Read | Irrfan Khan passes away: Lata Mangeshkar mourns loss of National Award-winning actor

On hearing the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise on Thursday, April 30, Lata Mangeshkar had expressed grief and said that the film industry has had a huge loss. She said, “kya kahun? kya likhun?” while admitting that bearing the pain of his death would be very hard for her.

Have a look:

Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

Read | COVID-19: Lata Mangeshkar praises Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, appeals people to stay home

Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun. pic.twitter.com/IpwCKMqUBq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday after a two year battle with cancer. He was cremated in the presence of his immediate family and close friends. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.

Read | Lata Mangeshkar condoles Rishi Kapoor's death, says 'it will impact film industry'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.