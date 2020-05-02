Lata Mangeshkar Looks Back At 80s Film 'Karz', Wishes Rishi Kapoor Would Come Back To Life

Veteran Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter & expressed her grief over Rishi Kapoor's demise while wistfully hoping he comes back to life

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's death has stunned the entire film industry as many of his well-wishers and close friends have been posting their tributes and fond memories of him through their social media accounts even after two days of his death. His friends from the film fraternity still seem to be in denial and have shared heartfelt tributes for the late actor.

Among them is legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar who took to her Twitter account on Saturday and addressed her message to Rishi Kapoor as she expressed her grief. She said, "Rishi ji, you are being missed a lot and will always be remembered. This thought may come across as madness, but I wish that just like you came back to life in the film Karz, it would be great if you came back in real life as well.".

On hearing the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise on Thursday, April 30, Lata Mangeshkar had expressed grief and said that the film industry has had a huge loss. She said, “kya kahun? kya likhun?” while admitting that bearing the pain of his death would be very hard for her. 

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday after a two year battle with cancer. He was cremated in the presence of his immediate family and close friends. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.

