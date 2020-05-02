Neetu Kapoor Bids Her Final Goodbye To Rishi Kapoor; Says “end Of Our Story”

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s sad demise on Thursday sent shockwaves across the industry. The actor had been battling health issues for quite some time and was recently admitted to the hospital. His wife, Neetu Kapoor recently shared a picture of the actor on her social media.

ALSO READ | 'Rishi Kapoor The Husband Was Better Than The Boyfriend', Neetu Kapoor Once Said

Neetu Kapoor bids goodbye to Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor recently took to social media to share a picture of her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. The actor shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor staring into the camera as he gave his candid smile. Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture as, “End of our story”.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s post here:

(Image Source: Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor's Death: When Neetu Kapoor Opened Up About Her Husband's Treatment

Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor was then in New York for more than a year for his treatment. Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last year in September after his recovery. Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor had shared yesterday that he had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

ALSO READ | Neetu Kapoor Shares A Snip Of Conversation Between God And Devil In Times Of Coronavirus

Shortly after the news broke out, Rishi Kapoor’s family shared a statement with his fans confirming the news that read: “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way”.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Rakesh Roshan Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Comforted Him On The Phone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.