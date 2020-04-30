Rishi Kapoor's Death: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif Share Fond Memories

The industry lost a gem of a person and a terrific actor, Rishi Kapoor, on April 30. After fighting leukemia for two years, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir by his side in Mumbai.

Remembering the actor, Rishi's co-stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Katrina Kaif, took to their social media handles to share some fond memories with the actor. Anil Kapoor has worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like Vijay (1988)and Gurudev (1993). Juhi Chawla worked with Rishi in Saajan Ka Ghar (1994), Eena Meena Deeka, and his last Sharmaji Namkeen. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif worked with Rishi Kapoor in Namastey London.

Juhi Chawla shared a 5-page letter talking about Chintu ji. Anil Kapoor also wrote a letter and addressed Rishi Kapoor as 'James' in his letter. Read below —

In his note, Anil Kapoor wrote, "To my dear James, I don't know where to begin... from growing up to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always. Thank you for the endless love you gave my family and me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me... Along everything that you were for your friends and family, you were a beacon of inspiration for cinema lovers everywhere... I will miss you everyday... nothing will be the same without you... but I will celebrate your life like you wanted us to... Yours Patton Forever. (sic)."

