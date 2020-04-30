Rishi Kapoor's Death: Abhishek Bachchan And Other Family Friends Arrive At The Funeral

Unfortunately, Bollywood's beloved legend, Rishi Kapoor, passed away today, on April 30, 2020. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at 8:45 AM after he succumbed to cancer. Rishi Kapoor's funeral procession will be held today and several Bollywood celebs will attend the mournful event to pay their last respects.

Celebs who were spotted at Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Rishi Kapoor was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and he had been struggling due to the disease for the past two years. He is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, his son, Ranbir Kapoor, and his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rishi Kapoor will be cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium, Marine Lines, in Mumbai. The funeral procession is about to begin and several celebrities are already at the scene to pay their respects.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan arrives at the funeral.

Anissa Jain, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain arrive to pay their last respects.

Anil Ambani arrives at the funeral.

The official message from Rishi Kapoor's family

Rishi Kapoor's unexpected passing was a huge blow to fans, friends and especially his family. The beloved actor was hospitalized only a day ago, but unfortunately, he lost his two year battle against cancer and passed away. Here is a message shared by Rishi Kapoor's family after his death.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

