Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor Recall Shooting With Chintu Ji

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium at Marine Lines in the presence of close family. Kapoor died at H N Reliance hospital in South Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67.
Remembering their co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor, took to their Instagram handle to express their grief and share some memories from the days of shooting with Rishi Kapoor. Ayushmann who worked with Rishi in 'Bewakoofiyaan' shared a picture and revealed how his daughter Ridhima had sent lunch for everyone. He said that he will always remember Rishi Kapoor's childish nature.
Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor who worked with Chintu ji in Aurangzeb (2013), shared a message he had sent to his father Boney Kapoor. He had told Boney not to worry about his future because his son (Arjun) is a good actor. "Thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima’s sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you & Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart & mind forever," Arjun wrote.
आपकी अदाकारी और cinema की समझ तो सब याद रखेंगे। मुझे आपका बचपना याद रहेगा। It was an honour to work with you Rishi sir! 🙏🏻 #RIPRishiKapoor 💔 Film- Bewakoofiyaan Location- Purana qila, Dilli Circa 2013 इस शॉट के बाद लंच ब्रेक हुआ था, और आपकी बेटी के घर से सब के लिए खाना आया था।
He was my friends father, my co actor, a talent who’s work I grew up watching & admiring.... but what separates him from everyone else was one thing... Chintoo uncle had the most amazing way of showing warmth & love. It was different from anyone else. I remember my first day I shot with him for Aurangzeb in Gurgaon. Despite being nervous we managed to go thru day one without any hiccups. I was relieved that I didn’t screw up in front of him & went back to the hotel. I got a call from my father later that night saying Chintoo uncle had called him spoken to him about working with me, he told my dad something that meant the world to me “Boney tu tension matt le apna baccha acha actor hai yehi rahega acha kaam karega” to me that was love, acceptance & recognition of the highest order. Love you Chintoo uncle 🤗 thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima’s sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you & Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart & mind forever. Cheers 🥃
