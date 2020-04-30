Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor Recall Shooting With Chintu Ji

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium at Marine Lines in the presence of close family. Kapoor died at H N Reliance hospital in South Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67.

Remembering their co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor, took to their Instagram handle to express their grief and share some memories from the days of shooting with Rishi Kapoor. Ayushmann who worked with Rishi in 'Bewakoofiyaan' shared a picture and revealed how his daughter Ridhima had sent lunch for everyone. He said that he will always remember Rishi Kapoor's childish nature.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor who worked with Chintu ji in Aurangzeb (2013), shared a message he had sent to his father Boney Kapoor. He had told Boney not to worry about his future because his son (Arjun) is a good actor. "Thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima’s sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you & Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart & mind forever," Arjun wrote.

