Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Revisiting 5 Iconic Performances Of The 'Karz' Actor

Two years ago, two of the film industry's finest talents, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor had passed away on consecutive days at the end of April, leaving fans and celebrities massively saddened. On Friday, it was tributes pouring in for the former, and a day later, fans and celebrities shared their fond memories of the Karz star on his death anniversary.

Be it his daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt posting a never-seen-before photo or wife Neetu Kapoor expressing love, many events of the day made fans emotional.

On his second death anniversary, here's looking at some of his iconic performances over a span of five decades.

Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: Iconic performances of iconic actor

Bobby

Though Rishi Kapoor had made his debut as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor's iconic films, it was this film where he earned popularity as an adult star. The actor became a household name with his chocolate boy looks and his chemistry with Dimple Kapadia was a huge talking point. Not just romance, his display of emotions and intensity played a major role in it emerging as a massive success.

Sargam (1979)

The movie might have centered around Jaya Prada's character, but Rishi Kapoor's acting chops also created a massive impact for the film to become a big hit of that era. The actor shined in a character which was different from his romantic roles till then.

His display of passion to help a speech-impaired dancer get settled in life despite his feelings for him and his own health battle, were some of the highlights of his act.

His energy was on fire in the track Dafliwale going on to become one of his most famous songs of all time.

Karz (1980)

The Subhash Ghai-directorial is considered one of the best performances of Rishi Kapoor. Once again, he established himself as a romantic hero with aplomb in this reincarnation romantic thriller. His performances to some of the iconic songs of that era like Ek Hasina Thi proved to be a major reason for its popularity.

Once again, he succeeded in bringing other emotions and in portrayal of trickery for revenge succeeded big time in the end.

Do Dooni Char (2010)

After attaining massive success from '70s to '90s, the actor featured in lesser films and starred in films, where he was not the sole centre of attraction, from the late '90s. Despite that, he stood out with his impressive performances in those character roles.

This film is considered one of the finest performances of his career in the latter part of his career. After starring in much-loved movies like Khel Khel Mein and Rafoo Chakkar as lovers, he reunited with wife Neetu Kapoor in a different role of parents as they managed a middle-class household.

The romance, that he was known for, was less in this, but his comic timing left audiences in splits in this one. He even won awards for his performances.

Agneepath (2012)

Not many would have imagined that an actor, who stood out for his romantic portrayals, could play an evil character like Rauf Lala. Be it massy one-liners or intense emotions, Rishi Kapoor drew anger for his character from the audiences.