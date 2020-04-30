Rishi Kapoor’s Death: 'Mulk' Director Anubhav Sinha Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha was heartbroken by the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The director shared several throwback pictures of the actor from their last film Mulk to pay tribute to the veteran actor. Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29.

Anubhav Sinha poures in his heartfelt tribute for Rishi Kapoor

Anubhav Sinha, who is very close to the actor, shared a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site. As soon as the Thappad filmmaker received the news of the demise, he shared a post on Twitter expressing his shock over it. In the second post, Anubhav shared two pictures from the sets of the flick Mulk where Anubha is trying to explain a scene to Rishi while the other captures Rishi in his character.

Noooooo Chintu Ji..... Nooooo!!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 30, 2020

Such an honour. Such a privilege. pic.twitter.com/gGrt5mEFpD — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 30, 2020

The family members of the veteran actor issued a statement after his demise and informed that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. They said that he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. The statement said that the actor was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over.

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

