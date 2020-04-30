Rishi Kapoor's Death: Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor Mourn The Loss Of Legendary Actor

The passing away of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left the entire film industry in a state of shock. Scores of Bollywood stars stormed the social media and expressed their sadness and also extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29.

Bollywood stars mourn the loss of Rishi Kapoor

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shahid Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the legendary star from his early career days and gave his deepest condolence to the family. Shahid wrote that the great actor will always be remembered in their hearts. His charming personality and unforgettable performance on the big screen will give light to all in the darkest moments.

You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020

Completely heartbroken over the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Vicky Kaushal recalled his memories of meeting the star in New York. Vicky, who met Rishi during his treatment days in New York, shared a post on Twitter and wrote that industry has lost one of the 'liveliest person'. He also said that the time he met him in NY, Rishi was “fighting the battle like a boss, with a smile on his face.”

Absolutely shattered and heart broken to wake up to the news of the loss of RishiJi, one of the liveliest persons amongst us. The last time when I met him in NY, he was fighting the battle like a boss, with a smile on his face. This is utterly tragic and incomprehensible. RIP💔 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 30, 2020

As for actor Ali Fazal, the entire news came to be as a cosmic dream. He paid his tribute on his Twitter handle. The actor could not believe that two of the great pillars of the entertainment industry would leave for heavenly abode. At last, he concluded the tweet by paying his tribute to Rishi Kapoor and also wrote, "what is this."

This needs to be some big cosmic dream or joke being played with us . Please. What is this.. Rishi Sir .. Irrfan Bhai. 💔💔 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 30, 2020

Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree shared a throwback picture on her Twitter handle and expressed her grief over the loss. She called Rishi a ‘fighter’ who fought his way back from cancer and was on his way to recovery.

Another consecutive loss!!

Can't believe that he is no more! He had fought his way back from cancer..on way to recovery...and..

May your journey be peaceful. Heartfelt condolences to the family.#RishiKapoor #RIP #filmfraternity pic.twitter.com/wYh0mNCeRa — bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) April 30, 2020

The family members of the veteran actor issued a statement after his demise and informed that he passed away at 8:45am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. They said that he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. The statement said that the actor was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over.

Statement from Rishi Kapoor’s family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

