Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Bengali Stars Prosenjit, Paoli Dam Remember The Veteran Star

The passing away of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has shocked the entire industry. He breathed his last this morning i.e. on April 30 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. Many celebrities and co-stars are sharing their heartfelt condolences on social media as Rishi Kapoor has passed away.

While the entire industry is devastated with this news, the Bengali Industry too is mourning the loss of the actor. Bengali actors such as Prosenjit Chatterjee, Paoli Dam, Priyanka Sarkar, and Parambrata Chatterjee have expressed their heartfelt sympathies on social media. Here’s taking a look at their social media post on the actor’s passing away.

Something is seriously wrong with the times, with humanity, with the world... #riprishikapoor yes you shall be remembered in joy,Because that’s what your art brought to people! — parambrata (@paramspeak) April 30, 2020

Rest in peace, sir @chintskap . My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and fans. A star who we will never forget... a human being whose joie de vivre is a lesson in itself. A vibrant part of my childhood years. Hindi cinema is incomplete without a mention of his films — Paoli (@paoli_d) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor, a legend and institution in Indian Cinema. An era comes to end with his demise. But his charm on screen will live forever. May you rest in peace. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) April 30, 2020

Don't know what to say. Yesterday we lost one of the best actor, Irrfan Sir and today the Legendary Rishi sir. Indian cinema just lost two of its best gem. I am just shocked. Don't know what happens next. Rip sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BKzypfCmEv — Priyanka Sarkar (@PriyankaSarkarB) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

