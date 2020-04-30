Rishi Kapoor's Death: Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Other Celebs Offer Condolences

The news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise has shaken the entire film fraternity. Several Bollywood stars are mourning over the loss of a great gem that passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29. An array of stars including Kajol, Manav Kaul, Rajkummar Rao, Manish Malhotra and many others poured in their wishes for the legendary star.

Kajol who has worked with the iconic star in films like Fanaa, Raju Chacha, paid her last respects to the actor on Twitter. Kajol, while expressing her sadness over the loss, wrote that Chintuji will always be remembered and missed.

To one of the most amazing actors and person all around. You will forever be remembered and missed. Chintuji 🙏#RIPRishiKapoor — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 30, 2020

Manav Kaul shared a picture on his Twitter handle of the actor from New York where Rishi can be seen walking while taking the help of his son Ranbir Kapoor. The actor termed the loss of the actor as a great blow. He also offered his heartfelt condolences to Rishi’s children, Riddhima and Ranbir as they have lost the most important person in their life today.

One blow after another ... Heartfelt condolences to #RanbirKapoor #Riddhima they have lost the most important person in their life today. Stay strong kapoor family 🙏🏼 you will be missed sir #RishiKapoor #riprishikapoor 🙏🏼 🌻 pic.twitter.com/mHyc38EI1n — Manav kaul (@Manavkaul19) April 30, 2020

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a monochrome throwback picture of the Bobby actor and penned a long heart-warming note on his Instagram page. A heartbroken Manish offered his condolence and wrote that Rishi Ji's brilliance is irreplaceable. Manish recalled a recent incident that happened in January where his friend Natasha Nanda organized a get-together dinner where Rishi guided Manish about how he should design clothes and chatted the entire night. Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a throwback picture of the veteran actor and expressed his sadness over losing an iconic star.

Rest in Peace my dear #RishiSir 💔 You will be missed sir. May God give strength to the family to get through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/NXNWnN5DQp — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 30, 2020

The family members of the veteran actor issued a statement after his demise and informed that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. They said that he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. The statement said that the actor was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over.

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

