'Rishi Kapoor Entertained Several Generations': Delhi CM Kejriwal Mourns Terrible Loss

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal grieved the loss of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after the Bobby star passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Kejriwal mourns the loss of Rishi Kapoor

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

In a tweet, CM Kejriwal stated that he was saddened by the demise of the actor and that he entertained the generations of the country.

Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted on Wednesday. He was admitted after he faced difficulty in breathing.

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and also went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

