Rishi Kapoor's Death: His First Ever Onscreen Appearance Was When He Was Just 3 Years Old

Rishi Kapoor’s sad demise has left the entire country reflecting on the masterclass body of work that the veteran actor left us with. Rishi Kapoor’s first film with a lead role was Bobby which released in the year 1973 and made him a star overnight. However, his first appearance on the big screen was with the film Shree 420, as a child artist when he was just three years old.

Rishi Kapoor’s first-ever film

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67, in Mumbai, after a prolonged battle against cancer. The actor has delivered a wide range of quality content ever since his debut in Mera Naam Joker and his debut lead role in Bobby. What most people are unaware of is that neither Mera Naam Joker nor Bobby was the first time Rishi Kapoor appeared on the big screen. He was first seen in on the screen in the film Shree 420 when he was just three years old. He played a part in the song Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua, where he had to walk through rain wearing a little raincoat. The scene had the presence of three small children, of which Rishi Kapoor was the youngest. The kids could be seen walking hand in hand while Nargis pointed towards them lovingly. Rishi Kapoor had once stated that Nargis bribed him with some chocolate to get him to do the scene. Following Shree 420, Rishi Kapoor also appeared in the film Mera Naam Joker in a small role.

Read Kirron Kher Mourns Rishi Kapoor's Death, Says He Was 'great Actor, Good Friend'

Also read Rishi Kapoor’s Death: 'Mulk' Director Anubhav Sinha Pays Heartfelt Tribute

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Read Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: 'Will Always Be Remembered For His Performance', Says Mayawati

Also read Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.