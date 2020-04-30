Kirron Kher Mourns Rishi Kapoor's Death, Says He Was 'great Actor, Good Friend'

Member of Parliament and actor, Kirron Kher chose to “celebrate life” of Rishi Kapoor on his demise on April 30. Not only did Kher remember Kapoor as “outspoken and cheerful” but expressed how “so many memories” flow through her mind. Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29. Kher called Kapoor a “great actor” and also a “good friend” and lauded him for living life to the fullest.

#RishiKapoor is no more. Heartbreaking. I would like to celebrate his life. Larger than life, outspoken & cheerful right to the end. Great actor, good friend. So many memories of you flow through my mind. You lived a full life. Well played Sir. Condolences to the family. #RIPSir pic.twitter.com/hOzyNM4OyI — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was in the United States along with wife, Neetu Kapoor for treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018. However, according to Rishi Kapoor’s brother, Randhir, the 67-year-old felt difficulty in breathing amid his treatment. The actor's team has issued a statement saying that “he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest” during the treatment of the disease spread across two continents while also keeping the medical staff “entertained”.

Statement from Kapoor family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year

battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

