Rishi Kapoor's Death: Kapil Sharma Pays Tribute With A Heartwarming Message

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's sad demise at the age of 67 has left the entire film industry shocked. The late actor breathed his last in HN Reliance Hospital this morning. Rishi Kapoor's death has left his fans heartbroken. Several prominent actors from the industry paid tribute to the late actor. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma also mourned the loss of a great gem that actor Rishi Kapoor was.

Actor Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself along with the late actor Rishi Kapoor. Kapil Sharma paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor with a beautiful message written in Hindi. Kapil Sharma posted the picture with the message that reads, "This is very sad news. They say time heals all wounds. But in the last few days, the kind of wounds that have struck the heart, the time to heal will also be longer. Goodbye Rishi Ji"

Here is a look at the picture that Kapil Sharma posted

Here are some of the best moments from The Kapil Sharma show when Kapil hosted Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

When Rishi Kapoor said that he uses Twitter to interact with his fans and to "catch the trolls by their horns".

The sweet moment when Rishi Kapoor said that he wants to give his wife Neetu Kapoor a medal for being with him.

Kapil Sharma asked Rishi Kapoor if he gets mad at Neetu Kapoor if there is less salt in the food. Rishi Kapoor gave a humorous reply saying that he does not want to want to get beaten.

Watch the full videos here

Rishi Kapoor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

