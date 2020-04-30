Rishi Kapoor's Demise: The Late Actor Battled Depression After His 1980 Film 'Karz'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's sad demise at the age of 67 has left the entire film industry shocked. The late actor breathed his last in a Mumbai based hospital this morning. Rishi Kapoor's death has left the fans heartbroken. Rishi Kapoor's autobiography Khullam Khulla - Rishi Kapoor Uncensored reveals many lesser-known things about the late actor's life. Here is one very inspiring story about Rishi Kapoor that his fans should know.

Rishi Kapoor battled depression

In the book, it is revealed that the late actor had gone into depression after his 1980 film Karz. Rishi Kapoor in the book mentioned that the outcome of the film Karz was totally opposite than what he had assumed. Rishi Kapoor said that he expected the film Karz to do wonders for his career. He also mentioned that the film had wonderful music and some great work by the cast and crew. The late actor further added that when the film did not do well, he lost his nerve and sunk into a deep depression. Rishi Kapoor even said that he could not face the camera anymore.

According to the book, he was shooting for four other films at that time: Naseeb, Deedar-e-Yaar, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai and Prem Rog. The shoots were put on hold because the actor could not turn up for the shoots. Reportedly, after consulting psychiatrists, Rishi Kapoor was able to pick himself up and face the cameras once again.

The official statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

