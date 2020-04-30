Rishi Kapoor's Demise: The Late Actor Was Fond Of Ranbir's Rumoured Girlfriend Alia Bhatt

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's sad demise at the age of 67 has left the entire film industry shocked. Rishi Kapoor's death has left the fans heartbroken. The late actor and his wife Neetu Kapoor always supported their son Ranbir Kapoor. Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor even accepted his son Ranbir Kapoor's choices and accepted Alia Bhatt.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor like Alia Bhatt

Back in the year 2018, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Rishi Kapoor was asked his opinion on Ranbir being with Alia, he said that it is Ranbir's life, and whoever Ranbir Kapoor wants to get married to is his decision. The actor also said that he and Neetu both like her and even Ranbir likes her. Rishi Kapoor also said that his uncles Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor chose their own life partners and so, Ranbir is also entitled to choose his.

According to reports, Rishi Kapoor was fond of Alia Bhatt and a news publication had reported that Alia Bhatt had his blessings which is very important to Ranbir. The source also told the reports that Alia Bhatt's warm and her energy always cheered up Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt even stayed by Ranbir's side for the last three weeks and did not leave him alone even for a minute.

The late actor breathed his last in HN Reliance Hospital this morning after being admitted there on Wednesday. Rishi Kapoor will be cremated in Chandanwadi Crematorium, Marine Lines. The last actor's family issued an official statement about the actor's death

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

