Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Mumbai Police Allows Ranbir, Alia, & 17 Others To Attend Funeral

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death on Thursday morning left the industry and audience shattered and devasted. Randhir Kapoor confirmed that Rishi Kapoor will be cremated in Chandanwadi Crematorium, Marine Lines.

For the funeral rites, Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor approached Mumbai Police and submitted an application to allow his family members to attend the last rites. The Direction General of Police has ordered and allowed them to attend the cremation of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on "compassionate grounds".

Application

The order said: "This is to inform you that Mr. Ranbir Kapoor R/o Mumbai has submitted an application to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. He has requested permission for him and his family to travel to Chandanwadi Crematorium, Mumbai and back to attend the funeral rites of father Shri Rishi Kapoor."

Therefore, considering the nature of the request, he is granted permission for himself and relatives on compassionate grounds. He will be traveling with the following members:

Neetu Kapoor Rima Jain Manoj Jain Armaan Jain Aadar Jain Annissa Jain Rajeev Kapoor Randhir Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Bimal Parekh Natasha Nandan Abhishek Bachchan Dr. Tarang Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukherjee Jai Ram Rahul Rawail Rohit Dhawan

Rishi Kapoor's demise: 'What a terrible loss, what a dark day,' remarks Preity Zinta

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Rishi Kapoor's demise: Ekta Kapoor shares memories of him partying with Jeetendra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.