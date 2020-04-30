Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Alia Bhatt Pens Emotional Letter, Shares Pic Of Ranbir And Neetu

Alia Bhatt on Thursday late evening took to her Instagram handle to share an emotional letter that she has written for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. 'Kapoor and Sons' actor breathed his last on April 30 after fighting the battle against leukemia for two years.

Alia began the letter by saying, "What can I say about this beautiful man..." and went on to call him a 'friend, fellow chinese food lover, cinema lover..." and much more. She concluded by saying, "Will miss you forever. Thank you for being you."

Alia Bhatt who is in a relationship with Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the 'beautiful boys'. In another post, she shared a picture of Rishi and wife Neetu Kapoor smiling and captioned it as, "Love you".

Kapoor died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67. Alia Bhatt along with Ranbir, Neetu, and others attended the funeral at Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai.

Official message from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

