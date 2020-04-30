Rishi Kapoor's Death: Subhash Ghai Mourns The Loss, Says 'biggest Sad Day For Me'

One of Bollywood's most legendary actors, Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning, April 30, 2020. The film fraternity is left shocked at the sudden news of Rishi Kapoor's death. Condolences are pouring in for Rishi Kapoor's family. Director Subhash Ghai is one of the many people from the film industry who is grieving at the actor's sad demise.

Subhash Ghai gets emotional when talking about Rishi Kapoor's death

Director, Subhash Ghai broke down after hearing the news of Rishi Kapoor's death. In a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzi page, he is seen talking about his "dost". He tells how even after spending such a long time in the industry, Rishi Kapoor's "passion" for films was still intact.

Subhash Ghai also said that he had met Rishi Kapoor last month and spoke about his jovial energy. He also spoke about how Rishi Kapoor talked about working in movies while still recovering after his treatment. Rishi and Subhash had worked in many movies together but their iconic movie to date is Karz. Subhash Ghai says in the video, "Aaj tak hum Karz ke usi vatavaran mein hain".

Subhash Ghai had also tweeted on Rishi Kapoor's death. He also shared pictures of himself with the late actor from yesteryears. Subhash Ghai also mentioned how the duo had been friends for 40 years. Take a look:

I cud never imagine that I won’t be allowed to see my best friend with bonding of 40 years of love n friendship on his last day of his departure coz of lockdown. Biggest sad day for me 👤 pic.twitter.com/cECRtNEoUI — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 30, 2020

Saddest part of life today

We can’t see the face of our best friend on his departure

CORONA CURSE 👤

We all pray for peace of his pure noble soul from our souls at our home with my full family n each member of @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽RIP #CHINTU — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 30, 2020

It’s a disaster. Unbearable. . Shocking. unbelievable.

my dearest friend for 40 years is no more.

People call him #RISHI KAPOOR.

I knew him #CHINTU

My best friend. My best actor. my guide .

Met him last at his home.

A Man Of Undying energy gone. shocked

RIP DOST🙏🏽 BYE👤 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 30, 2020

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. The last rites of the actor will be carried out at Chandanwadi crematorium near Marine Drive in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's family released a statement saying,

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

