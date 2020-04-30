Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Ekta Kapoor Shares Memories Of Him Partying With Jeetendra

Rishi Kapoor's unfortunate demise has saddened the entire film industry and the actor's die-hard fans. Several members of the film industry and netizens have been pouring in condolences for the actor's demise. Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to share fond memories of Rishi Kapoor partying with her father Jeetendra. Rishi Kapoor shared a close bond with Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor also shared a heartfelt message with the same.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Demise: 'What A Terrible Loss, What A Dark Day,' Remarks Preity Zinta

Ekta Kapoor shares some fond memories of Rishi Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared some beautiful pictures and videos from their family parties which would definitely make any fan of the late actor teary-eyed. Ekta Kapoor also left an emotional message saying that her family will never party like this without the late actor. Ekta Kapoor shared a lovely black and white frame of Rishi Kapoor along with wife Neetu Kapoor posing with Jeetendra, Prem Chopra, Rakesh Roshan and others. Ekta Kapoor also shared a video wherein Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan can be seen cheering on the occasion of someone's birthday party.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Aged 67 At Mumbai Hospital; Team Issues Statement

Ekta Kapoor then went on to share a candid frame of Rishi Kapoor looking at Jeetendra while they are posing with Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra. She finally shared a delightful picture of the late actor posing with her father Jeetendra along with Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra. Take a look at the pictures and videos shared by the TV Czarina.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Madhavan, Others 'devastated'

Jeetendra and wife Shobha Kapoor's spokesperson also released a statement

Yesteryear actor Jeetendra and wife Shobha Kapoor's spokesperson also released a statement on behalf of the couple on this sad occasion. The statement read as follows, 'The magnitude of his loss and the void he leaves behind will be felt forever. We’ve lost one of our closest friends, our very dear brother and one of the finest human beings. It was an honour to be a part of his life. Our deepest condolences to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.