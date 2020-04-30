Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Family Accompanies His Mortal Remains For Last Rites

Actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were present at his funeral on Thursday. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai. About 24 people attended the late actor's funeral. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is in Delhi and got an approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs to come to Mumbai.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."