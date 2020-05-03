Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Pay Tribute To The Late Actor

On Sunday, a picture of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor paying their tribute to Rishi Kapoor went viral on social media. The picture is from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. While Neetu was seen wearing a white suit, Ranbir Kapoor wore a white kurta with an orange turban.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor's daughter drove down from Delhi to attend the prayer meet as she couldn't make it for the funeral. Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital here.

Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt tribute to husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, cherishing their love-filled journey. On Saturday, Neetu shared a throwback photograph of Kapoor enjoying his drink and smiling at the camera. “End of our story”, she captioned the picture.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of Bollywood, were married for almost four decades. The two first met on the sets of 1974’s Zehreela Insaan, became good friends and soon started dating.

The couple went on to star in blockbusters movies like Rafoo Chakar, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Doosra Aadmi and Amar Akbar Anthony. After getting engaged in Delhi, they got married in Mumbai in 1981.

In his second innings in the movies, Rishi featured opposite Neetu in films like 'Do Dooni Chaar' and 'Besharam', which starred Ranbir in the lead.

(with PTI inputs)

