Rishi Kapoor's daughter, grandchild arrive in Mumbai; Riddhima recalls last family outing

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni finally arrived in Mumbai after the demise of the veteran actor on Thursday. Riddhima and her daughter Samara travelled from Delhi to Mumbai via road. The duo landed in the wee hours of Saturday and were snapped with masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the pictures



Riddhima had earlier shared a update on her Instagram stories from the car, writing ‘driving home ma.’

Earlier, there were reports that she was to arrive via a chopper for the funeral. However, she had later expressed her sadness at not being able to be with her family for the ritual.

Riddhima also shared some heartwarming pictures of her father on her Instagram stories. In one from the Karz actor's younger days, her caption read ‘legends live forever, miss you.’ Another post was of the last family outing that the paparazzi snapped them at, with Rishi-Neetu Kapoor being joined by their children, Ranbir, Riddhima and granddaughter Samaira and wrote, ‘miss you so much.”

Earlier, Riddhima had given an emotional tribute to her father, sharing her love for her ‘strongest warrior’, missing his FaceTime calls and ruing about missing out on his last moments.

Rishi Kapoor passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He was 67. His last rites were performed at a South Mumbai crematorium, by son Ranbir, while Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan were among the others present during the rituals.

