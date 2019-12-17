Riteish Deshmukh: Do You Remember The Actor Made Cameos In These Bollywood Movies?

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his birthday today. Riteish Deshmukh who is popular for his natural comic timing saw his biggest hits in Housefull series and Kya Kool Hai Hum series. His recent successful film was Ek Villain opposite Marjaavaan actor Sidharth Malhotra. The son of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, late Vilasrao Deshmukh who turned 41 today, has made many cameo appearances. Here is a list of such films.

Riteish Deshmukh Bollywood films where he did a cameo

Namastey London

Namastey London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif saw an interesting cameo of Riteish when Katrina (who was playing Jazz in the movie) went on a date with Riteish. The date was arranged by Jazz's parents so that their daughter could meet a prospective groom, get married and settle soon. The scene where Riteish (Bobby Bedi) meets Jazz for an 'arranged date' is a date Bobby Bedi would never forget.

Kya Kool Hain Hum 3

The Kya Kool Hain Hum series is incomplete without Riteish Deshmukh and Tusshar Kapoor playing the main leads. In this third series of the franchise, although the main leads include Tusshar Kapoor and Aftab Shivdasani, we can still get an appearance of the hilarious Riteish making a super cool entry himself as 'Satya Naash'. Riteish and Tusshar were the main leads in the Kya Kool Hain Hum and Kya Super Kool Hain Hum movies.

Om Shanti Om

Riteish Deshmukh was one of the 30 stars who joined together for a very special song of Farah Khan's film Om Shanti Om titled Deewangi Deewangi. Om Shanti Om featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the pivotal role where the film served as Deepika's successful Bollywood debut as well.

Dream Girl

Riteish Deshmukh appears in the blockbuster hit movie Dream Girl (starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha) for a special Marathi classic song called Dhagala Lagali. The song was one of the dance numbers of the movie and there could have been no one other than Riteish to justify for this Marathi song. The song has now been removed from YouTube after facing copyright violations.

Jhootha Hi Sahi

The movie Jhootha Hi Sahi featuring John Abraham and Paakhi A. Tyrewala saw Riteish's cameo in a voiceover in the film. The movie which had an interesting and unique plot had Riteish as a caller called Aman sharing his woes with John Abraham.

