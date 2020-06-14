Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar Shocked Over Actor's Demise

Shortly after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home, Bollywood actors expressed their grief over his death calling his sudden death 'deeply saddening'. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his condolences saying that he was 'shocked beyond words.' Actor and politician Urmila Matondkar also expressed her condolences calling his death 'tragic.' Veteran actor Manoj Joshi said that he was 'deeply shocked' at this news paying his tribute to the late actor's family.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. The Mumbai police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV.

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput

how tragic..

RIP 🙏🏼 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

Deeply shocked to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput. I can’t believe! 😞 My heart goes out to his family. ॐ शांति — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 14, 2020

You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires.....

Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone.

Kindly be kind to all.

Gone too soon. Om Shanti. #SushantSinghRajput — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Read: Varun Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput Express Grief On Ex-manager Disha Salian's Death

Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.