Varun Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput Express Grief On Ex-manager Disha Salian's Death

Bollywood actors Varun Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday. She fell off the 12th-floor balcony of a highrise building in Malad where she had reportedly gone for a dinner party. Although it has been reported as an alleged suicide, the matter has been filed as an accidental death by the local police as Disha was also intoxicated when she passed away.

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma posted a throwback picture of Disha through his Instagram account and expressed his shock and grief at her death. He wrote, "Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile every day, and with such kindness, you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too SoonðŸ’”"

Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi and other Bollywood celebrities also paid condolences to Disha Salian. Sonakshi Sinha posted a broken heart emoticon and wrote "RIP" in Varun Sharma's comment section. "Still in shock. May her soul rest in peace," wrote Mouni Roy. "Unreal .. RIP," read Huma Qureshi's comment. Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput also conveyed his condolences to Disha Salian's family and friends through his Instagram story update.

Have a look:

As per reports, Disha started her career as a public relations manager and went on to become a celebrity talent manager. She was based in Mumbai and had been associated with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment Limited. Besides Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, Disha Salian had reportedly managed the work of Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress Rhea Chakraborty and comedian Bharti Singh.

