Riteish Deshmukh Posts Video For Ashadhi Ekadashi, Says 'Ram Ram Mauli'; See Here

Throughout the Coronavirus quarantine, Riteish Deshmukh has been quite active on his social media. He keeps in constant touch with his fans through his pictures, live sessions and videos. He constantly shares amazing videos and actively extends his wishes to his fan base for all kinds of celebrations. He took to his social media on July 1 to wish fans for Ashadhi Ekadashi in typical Maharashtrian attire.

Riteish Deshmukh's wish for Ashadhi Ekadashi

Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram to wish his fans for Ashadi Ekadashi. The actor is seen wearing a white kurta and a Gandhi cap. He extends his wishes in Marathi and ends the video saying, "Ram Ram Mauli". He wrote in the caption, "राम राम माऊली". [sic]

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Pens A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For 'brother' Aaditya Thackeray

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media to extend his wishes for the same. He shared a picture of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukhini and penned down his wish in the caption. He wrote, "देवषयनी #आषाढीएकादशी निमित्त सर्व भाविकांना, भक्तांना ,वारकरी बांधवांना विठ्ठलमय शुभेच्छा !!

!! Happy ashadi ekadashi !!

#Ashadhigreetings ..🙏🙏🙏". [sic]

ALSO READ | When Riteish Deshmukh Revealed What Kind Of Comedy He Enjoys; Read Here

What is Ashadhi Ekadashi?

Ashadhi Ekadashi is also known as Maha-Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi and Devpodhi Ekadashi. It is observed the 11th lunar day of the Hindu month of Ashada which falls in June or July. On this day, the pilgrims, also known as Warkaris, reach the Lord Vitthal Temple in Padharpur. The pilgrims carry huge palkhis with them and walk all the way to the temple from their hometown.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes off to sleep on this day in the Ksheer Sagar for a duration of four months. These four months are known as Chaturmas and a fast is observed on the first day. When Lord Vishnu wakes up from his sleep, another Ekadashi called Prabodhini Ekadashi is observed.

This day is considered as an auspicious one by the followers of Vishnu. People worship the images of Vishnu and Lakshmi on this day and it is followed by an entire night of offering prayers. it is a religious procession where people sing and dance in groups offering their prayers to Lord Vishnu. Called as Dhindis, it is believed that this custom is being followed since the year 1810.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Saiyami Kher On Her Birthday, Tells Her To 'keep Running'

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Says He Whistled At Abhishek Bachchan's Entry At 'Refugee' Premiere

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.