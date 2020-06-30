Riteish Deshmukh Says He Whistled At Abhishek Bachchan's Entry At 'Refugee' Premiere

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently took to his official social media handle and retweeted Abhishek Bachchan's #20yearsofRefugee post. In his tweet, Deshmukh said that he "never knew" that they would be sharing the big-screen together. Read on to know more details:

Riteish Deshmukh on working with Abhishekh Bachchan

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan’s 2000 romantic drama film Refugee completed 20 years. It was more special for the actor as Refugee was his debut film. On the occasion, the Guru actor took to his official Twitter handle and talked about his film. In his tweet, the actor wrote, “#20yearsofRefugee 20 years ago my 1st film released. Thank you all for the love, the acceptance and the support. It means the world to me. Now, no looking back, onward! Off to work I go!” Here is the tweet:

#20yearsofRefugee 20 years ago my 1st film released. Thank you all for the love, the acceptance and the support. It means the world to me. Now, no looking back, onward!

Off to work I go! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GpAXpBN4uk — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 30, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh retweeted this post and said that he was present at the premiere and also whistled at Bachchan’s entry. He then wrote that he never knew that the two actors will work together. In the tweet, the Housefull actor wrote, “I remember being there at the premiere of Refugee... excited to watch Abhishek Bachchan on screen… Whistled at his entry- the Bachchan Run....never knew one day I would act with him. #20YearsOfRefugee love you my brother”. Here is the tweet by Deshmukh:

I remember being there at the premier of Refugee.. excited to watch Abhishek Bachchan on screen.. Whistled at his entry- the Bachchan Run....never knew one day I would act with him. #20YearsOfRefugee love you my brother. https://t.co/yp9pMAb6TZ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 30, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh and Abhisekh Bachchan have starred in several movies together. These films include Housefull 3, Jhootha Hi Sahi, Tujhe Meri Kasam, Naach, and Bluffmaster! The two were last seen in Housefull 3, which was directed by Farhad Samji and Sajid Samji. It was released back in the year 2016. The film also featured Akshay Kumar, Lisa Haydon, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, and others.

Refugee, Bachchan’s first film, was written and directed by J. P. Dutta. It was also the debut film of Kareena Kapoor. The plot of this film revolves around a girl who helps illegal refugees. It also featured Suniel Shett, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Reena Roy, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and others in crucial roles. It was a massive box-office hit back in 2000.

