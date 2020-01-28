Riteish Deshmukh Reviews Saif Ali Khan-Alaya-Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F., and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, is just three days away from its theatrical release (Jan 31) and a few celebrities attended the special screening of the film on Monday. The first review came in from Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh who called the movie 'funny and breezy'. Talking about Chunky Panday and Kumud Mishra's performance, Deshmukh said it was 'pitch-perfect'.

Riteish's wife and actress Genelia D'Souza also took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "#JawaaniJaaneman is that film that makes you soooo happy. Was just what I needed.. Congratulations on such a well made film .. Saif was Brilliant and @AlayaF___ just outstanding. Loved it." [sic]

'Jawaani Jaaneman' star Alaya F slams Ananya's take on nepotism, here's what she said

Saw #JawaaniJaaneman last night... it was funny, breezy & had its heart in the right place. Saif was brilliant, @AlayaF___ can’t believe it’s her first film- what a phenomenal talent. #Tabu, @ChunkyThePanday Kumud Mishra are pitch perfect - @nitinrkakkar awesome work buddy. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 28, 2020

Congratulations!!! @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @PuriAkshai a film that you guys should be proud of - wishing #JAWANIJANEMAN super success at the box office - — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 28, 2020

The upcoming movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to keep the interest of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs. 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is presented by Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The movie slated to hit the marquee on January 31, 2020, is co-produced by Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

The Kapil Sharma Show gets 'Jawaani Jaaneman' cast as guests, Alaya F shares glimpse

Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F says she 'won't be surprised' to wake up next to Kartik Aaryan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.