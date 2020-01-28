The Debate
Riteish Deshmukh Reviews Saif Ali Khan-Alaya-Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Bollywood News

The upcoming film, starring Saif Ali Khan & Tabu in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. Movie will release on 31 Jan

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Riteish Deshmukh

Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F., and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, is just three days away from its theatrical release (Jan 31) and a few celebrities attended the special screening of the film on Monday. The first review came in from Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh who called the movie 'funny and breezy'. Talking about Chunky Panday and Kumud Mishra's performance, Deshmukh said it was 'pitch-perfect'.

Riteish's wife and actress Genelia D'Souza also took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "#JawaaniJaaneman is that film that makes you soooo happy. Was just what I needed.. Congratulations on such a well made film .. Saif was Brilliant and @AlayaF___  just outstanding. Loved it." [sic]

The upcoming movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to keep the interest of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs. 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is presented by Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The movie slated to hit the marquee on January 31, 2020, is co-produced by Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

Published:
