The Kapil Sharma Show Gets 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Cast As Guests, Alaya F Shares Glimpse

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is turning out to be a favourite among Bollywood celebrities for movie promotions. Joining the bandwagon is Saif Ali Khan, who along with Tabu and the cast of Jawaani Jaaneman, recently visited the sets of the popular comedy show. The photo of which was posted by debutant Alaya F on her social media. In the social media post, she wrote, "My face is an accurate representation of what happens to me when I’m around soooo many supremely talented people😅 #JawaaniJaaneman" (sic).

Check out the post:

The photo shared on Instagram on January 23, 2020, has already won many hearts with people reacting hysterically. Here are how fans are reacting to Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya F's visit to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Fans reaction to Jawaani Jaaneman cast's visit to The Kapil Sharma Show:

All you need to know about Jawaani Jaaneman

The upcoming movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to keep the interest of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs. The upcoming Bollywood movie is presented by Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The movie slated to hit the marquee on January 31, 2020, is co-produced by Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

Promo Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

