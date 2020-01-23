The Debate
The Kapil Sharma Show Gets 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Cast As Guests, Alaya F Shares Glimpse

Bollywood News

The Kapil Sharma Show was recently graced by the cast of Jawaani Jaaneman who attended the show to promote their movie. Here are some pictures from their visit

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
the kapil sharma show

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is turning out to be a favourite among Bollywood celebrities for movie promotions. Joining the bandwagon is Saif Ali Khan, who along with Tabu and the cast of Jawaani Jaaneman, recently visited the sets of the popular comedy show. The photo of which was posted by debutant Alaya F on her social media. In the social media post, she wrote, "My face is an accurate representation of what happens to me when I’m around soooo many supremely talented people😅 #JawaaniJaaneman" (sic).

Check out the post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

The photo shared on Instagram on January 23, 2020, has already won many hearts with people reacting hysterically. Here are how fans are reacting to Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya F's visit to The Kapil Sharma Show

Fans reaction to Jawaani Jaaneman cast's visit to The Kapil Sharma Show: 

The Kapil Sharma Show

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's New Song 'Ole Ole 2.0' From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Out, Fans Go Gaga

The Kapil Sharma Show

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Has Delivered Stupendous Performances In THESE Unconventional Movies

The Kapil Sharma Show

 

All you need to know about Jawaani Jaaneman

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent) on

The upcoming movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to keep the interest of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs. The upcoming Bollywood movie is presented by Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The movie slated to hit the marquee on January 31, 2020, is co-produced by Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Iconic Looks In Movies That Prove He Is On A Forever Experimental Spree

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Luxurious Car Collection Proves That He Has An Expensive Taste


Promo Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
