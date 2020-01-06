Riteish Deshmukh To Be Seen As The Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

There are many biopics being made on periodic drama and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is currently promoting his upcoming periodic movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the movie, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the protagonist and Kajol will be playing his wife in the movie. During a couple of interviews, Ajay Devgn revealed a lot of things. Read more to find out.

Read Ajay Devgn Shares A Powerful Dialogue Promo From 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', See Video

Ajay Devgn finds Riteish Deshmukh perfect for the role of Shivaji Maharaj

Ajay Devgn mentioned that his production house is ready to roll out a series of period dramas. In another conversation with a media house, Ajay Devgn revealed that Riteish Deshmukh will be playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his next movie. He was asked about his preference on which actor should play the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to which he instantly replied that Riteish Deshmukh is currently making a biopic on the same. The actor did not give any other details of the movie.

There are reports that Genelia Deshmukh will also be producing the film. There are no such announcements made by Riteish Deshmukh himself but, back in 2015, Riteish Deshmukh has shared an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with the caption that the film will be directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Read 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Song 'Ghamand Kar' Gives Audiences Goosebumps

Read Riteish Deshmukh Shares Anushka Sharma's Tweet Slamming Haters

Meanwhile, actor Sharad Kelkar will be seen portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior. Rock On fame Luke Kenny will be seen as Emperor Aurangazeb and Saif Ali Khan will be playing the antagonist Udaybhan Singh. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020. This film will mark as Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in the industry. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will also be dubbed and released in the Marathi language.

Read List Of Ritesh Deshmukh-Jacqueline Fernandes Films Together As Leads

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.