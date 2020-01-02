Ajay Devgn Shares A Powerful Dialogue Promo From 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', See Video

Ajay Devgn is fast gearing up for his upcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Today, Ajay took to his social media to share a new dialogue promo from the film which will certainly leave you pumped up for the movie. The promo has Ajay as Tanhaji Malusare narrating that India was known as a golden bird for its rich and glorious wealth and tradition. But it was soon plundered by the foreign invaders which also made several Indians lose hope to witness the new dawn of freedom. Watch the promo here.

The film will clash with the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak

The trailer and the songs of the film have been receiving a lot of praise from the masses. The film also marks the 100th movie of Ajay. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in a pivotal role. Ajay and Kajol will be reuniting for the film after the 2008 film U Me Aur Hum. The film is directed by Om Raut. The movie will be clashing with the Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Both the films will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the main antagonist in the movie as he will essay the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army.

The makers of the film released a new song Ghamand Kar recently

Recently, the makers of the film had launched the new track, Ghamand Kar from the movie. The hype around the song was good since it was earlier heard in the trailer. The song is crooned and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics are penned by Anil Verma. Talking about the film, it is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

