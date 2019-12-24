'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Song 'Ghamand Kar' Gives Audiences Goosebumps

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others. The trailer of the film increased the excitement of fans. Earlier Shankara Re Shankara and Maay Bhavani songs from the film were released. Both got an average response from the audiences. Now a new song Ghamand Kar is out. The hype around the song was good since it was heard in the trailer. The song is sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics are written by Anil Verma. Check out what the audience says about the much-awaited song.
Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's New Song Ghamand Kar Out; Watch It Here
#GhamandKar Song & Video will give chills down your spine.. Extremely Good. Well done @SachetParampara @omraut @ajaydevgn & team.. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #Tanhaji https://t.co/629LDh3KEl— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 24, 2019
@ajaydevgn sir this is beyond expectations.— Hemant pawar (@Hemantp0073) December 24, 2019
What a OUTSTANDING song
Fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#GhamandKar#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior https://t.co/iKPpAoxqI3
Ra ra ra ra , ra ra ra ra #GhamandKar out now ..— অভিJit 🇮🇳 (@AvijitEmmi) December 24, 2019
Goosebumps 😍🤗https://t.co/kj1sK4VI2w
#GhamandKar is not a song— tripti kumari (@triptikumari20) December 24, 2019
it's sole of nation
🔥🔥🔥🔥#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #ShankaraReShankara #maaybhavani
Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Based On Tanaji Malusare To Release In Marathi
The only thing you take away from #GhamandKar song is RARARA RARARA and nothing else.... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #Tanhaji— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 24, 2019
Just one word for #GhamandKar— nazia majid (@naziamajid1) December 24, 2019
SUPER EXPLOSIVE 💥💥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pt6qu0juLj
What an outstanding song 👌👏🔥❤️#GhamandKar https://t.co/tkQgwtDezi— Akhilesh Singh (@Akhilsingh1985) December 24, 2019
#GhamandKar 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏— S๏han_AD (@Sohanpawale1) December 24, 2019
Start To End I get Goosebumps 🤤💓@ajaydevgn Sir Rocks❤@itsKajolD Mam is Also superb👌@SachetParampara Bhai Tabhai macha di Tune 💕
BGM Is World Class No Worlds Theatre mein Yeh song Kya Tabhai karega Just Imagine🙄 😘#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior
Also Read | Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Reactions | Ajay Devgn Vs Saif Ali Khan
Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior First Song Shankara Re Shankara Called Powerful By Fans
The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan will portray the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol will be seen as Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the film will release on January 10, 2020.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.