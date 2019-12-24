The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Song 'Ghamand Kar' Gives Audiences Goosebumps

Bollywood News

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a historical war drama film starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead. Read to know audience views on song 'Ghamand Kar'.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
tanhaji: the unsung warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others. The trailer of the film increased the excitement of fans. Earlier Shankara Re Shankara and Maay Bhavani songs from the film were released. Both got an average response from the audiences. Now a new song Ghamand Kar is out. The hype around the song was good since it was heard in the trailer. The song is sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics are written by Anil Verma. Check out what the audience says about the much-awaited song.

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's New Song Ghamand Kar Out; Watch It Here

Ghamand Kar song reactions

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Based On Tanaji Malusare To Release In Marathi

Also Read | Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Reactions | Ajay Devgn Vs Saif Ali Khan

Ghamand Kar song video

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior First Song Shankara Re Shankara Called Powerful By Fans

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan will portray the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol will be seen as Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the film will release on January 10, 2020.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START