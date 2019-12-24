'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Song 'Ghamand Kar' Gives Audiences Goosebumps

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others. The trailer of the film increased the excitement of fans. Earlier Shankara Re Shankara and Maay Bhavani songs from the film were released. Both got an average response from the audiences. Now a new song Ghamand Kar is out. The hype around the song was good since it was heard in the trailer. The song is sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics are written by Anil Verma. Check out what the audience says about the much-awaited song.

Ghamand Kar song reactions

Ra ra ra ra , ra ra ra ra #GhamandKar out now ..

Goosebumps 😍🤗https://t.co/kj1sK4VI2w — অভিJit 🇮🇳 (@AvijitEmmi) December 24, 2019

The only thing you take away from #GhamandKar song is RARARA RARARA and nothing else.... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #Tanhaji — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 24, 2019

Just one word for #GhamandKar

SUPER EXPLOSIVE 💥💥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pt6qu0juLj — nazia majid (@naziamajid1) December 24, 2019

#GhamandKar 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏

Start To End I get Goosebumps 🤤💓@ajaydevgn Sir Rocks❤@itsKajolD Mam is Also superb👌@SachetParampara Bhai Tabhai macha di Tune 💕

BGM Is World Class No Worlds Theatre mein Yeh song Kya Tabhai karega Just Imagine🙄 😘#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior — S๏han_AD (@Sohanpawale1) December 24, 2019

Ghamand Kar song video

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan will portray the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol will be seen as Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the film will release on January 10, 2020.

