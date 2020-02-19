Riteish Deshmukh To Collaborate With 'Sairat' Fame Nagraj Manjule For THIS Project; Watch

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is going to be seen in Baaghi 3 soon. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Riteish Deshmukh revealed exciting details about his next project with Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule. Taking to Instagram, Ritiesh Deshmukh shared the first promo of their collaboration.

The promo of their project features a book which looks like a script book. Fans can see Riteish Deshmukh, famous music composers Ajay-Atul and the Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule’s name appear on the book. The promo then reveals about the concept of their project. The concept of the movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life.

Towards the end of the promo, it is revealed that the movie will hit silver screens in 2020. The new collaboration of Riteish Deshmukh and the Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule has taken social media by storm and there is much anticipation among fans about the release date of the movie.

Have a look at Riteish Deshmukh’s announcement here:

What is next in store for Riteish Deshmukh?

Riteish Deshmukh will soon feature in the action thriller movie helmed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is jointly produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studious. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Along with Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen essaying primary roles. Baaghi 3 is theatrically scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

What is Baaghi 3 about?

Baaghi 3 is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil movie Vettai. The plot of Baaghi 3 is based on the lives of two brothers who share an unbreakable bond. The plot focuses on how one of the brothers travel to Syria for some work and gets kidnapped by the insurgent groups. The other brother goes on a rampage to bring his brother back safely.

