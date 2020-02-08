Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul Have A Blast At Sharad Kelkar's Daughter's Birthday Party

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actor Sharad Kelkar’s daughter Kesha, turned six on Friday and to join the celebrations, several celebrities from the glamour world were seen having a blast at the party. Riteish Deshmukh, along with wife Genelia and kids, Maniesh Paul, Surveen Chawla, TV actor Hussain Kuwajerwala with his wife, actors Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with their children, and others attended the party.

From playing treasure hunt to hitting the dance floor or let's say 'rolling on the floor' literally — Riteish Deshmukh was seen having absolute fun with the kids and wife. The party venue had a cricket net and a bouncy house for the kids. Sharad tied the knot with TV actress Keerti Gaekwad on June 3, 2005.

On the professional front, Sharad Kelkar, who had an enthralling year with some remarkable roles in films like Housefull 4 and digital series like The Family Man, is looking forward to 2020, where he will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. The actor was praised for his performance in Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji'.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, narrates the tale of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusarey, who, reportedly, was one of the greatest leaders of the Maratha Kingdom. The Om Raut directorial has already touched Rs 260 crores in India at the box-office.

