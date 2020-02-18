Jacqueline Fernandez,Riteish Deshmukh & Others Wish Sajid Nadiadwala On His 54th Birthday

A powerhouse director and the flagbearer of the Nadiadwala Grandson name, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala rang in his 54th birthday on Tuesday. With a streak of blockbusters to his credit, he is one of the most bankable names in the Hindi film industry. Many of the actors who have worked with him took to their social media handles to wish Sajid on his birthday on Tuesday.

Jacqueline Fernandez penned an extremely heartfelt note for Sajid Nadiadwala who directed the Salman Khan starrer Kick in 2014. The film was a turning point in the Aladin actor's career as it catapulted her to success. She shared an adorable throwback picture with the 'Blockbusterrr' director and captioned the post with the words, "You believed in me...when nobody did..made me a part of your family...supported when I needed it".

Happy Bday Nadiad❤❤you believed in me at a time when nobody did, you made me a part of your family & supported me when I needed it the most! You keep inspiring me to be a better version of myself & I truly wish you all the happiness always! Have an awesome day Blockbusterrr🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/8HGxoNI4ms — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 18, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon also wished their Housefull 4 producer through their microblogging handles. Both actors have worked in plenty of films made under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Apart from bankrolling all of the Housefull franchise films, Sajid has also donned thew writer's hat for Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi language debut film Lai Bhaari directed by Nishikant Kamat.

Dearest Saj.... wishing you a fantastic birthday my friend. May god bless you with best of health, happiness & love. Aaayeeeeee!!!!!! #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/azFvKULPOC — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 18, 2020

Happpiesstttt Birthday Sajid Sir!! Thank you for always being there as a mentor and as family! And for making my dreams come true!! 💞💞 Wishing you all the happiness, good health and ofcourse a BLOCKBUSTER YEAR… https://t.co/KoEmtYQZtF — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) February 18, 2020

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also wished the 'young, dynamic producer-director' through his Twitter handle. He also hailed Sajid's father and grandfather who have been in the business for ages and said that 'Sajid has carried forward the family legacy very successfully'.

Happy birthday wishes to a young, dynamic producer, director #SajidNadiadwala. He is the worthy son of the worthy father #SulemanNadiadwala & grandson of the most worthy grandfather #AKNadiadwala. They have entertained us through their numerous films & Sajid has carried forward — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 18, 2020

the family legacy very successfully. May you be blessed with joyous moments, prosperity & a healthy long life ahead.

Love & regards to the family. Happy birthday once again. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 18, 2020

