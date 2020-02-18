The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jacqueline Fernandez,Riteish Deshmukh & Others Wish Sajid Nadiadwala On His 54th Birthday

Bollywood News

'Kick' fame director Sajid Nadiadwala celebrated his 54th birthday on Tuesday with wishes pouring in from his friends and well-wishers from the industry.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jacqueline

A powerhouse director and the flagbearer of the Nadiadwala Grandson name, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala rang in his 54th birthday on Tuesday. With a streak of blockbusters to his credit, he is one of the most bankable names in the Hindi film industry. Many of the actors who have worked with him took to their social media handles to wish Sajid on his birthday on Tuesday. 

Jacqueline Fernandez penned an extremely heartfelt note for Sajid Nadiadwala who directed the Salman Khan starrer Kick in 2014. The film was a turning point in the Aladin actor's career as it catapulted her to success. She shared an adorable throwback picture with the 'Blockbusterrr' director and captioned the post with the words, "You believed in me...when nobody did..made me a part of your family...supported when I needed it".

Take a look:

Read | 'Kick 2' starring Salman Khan to release in December 2021, confirms Sajid Nadiadwala

Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Sanon also wished their Housefull 4 producer through their microblogging handles. Both actors have worked in plenty of films made under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Apart from bankrolling all of the Housefull franchise films, Sajid has also donned thew writer's hat for Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi language debut film Lai Bhaari directed by Nishikant Kamat.

Take a look at their posts:

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana roped in by Sajid Nadiadwala for a Nitesh Tiwari directorial

Read | Salman Khan's completes 30 years in Bollywood, Sajid Nadiadwala recalls journey with him

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also wished the 'young, dynamic producer-director' through his Twitter handle. He also hailed Sajid's father and grandfather who have been in the business for ages and said that 'Sajid has carried forward the family legacy very successfully'.

Take a look:

Read | Aamir Khan dials Akshay Kumar & Sajid Nadiawala; gets them to move Bachchan Pandey release

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD