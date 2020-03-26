Riteish Deshmukh Asks 'Are People Being Smuggled In India?' With Video; Netizens Divided

The term ‘jugaad’ is a popular term used in parts of India. The citizens of the country are known to find a way out, even when there is none. So is a lockdown a tough thing for them to break?

Riteish Deshmukh shared this side of Indians by sharing a video on Twitter on Thursday. In the video, a group of men, with bags et al, are seen coming out of a milk truck. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that milk and other essential items will be available during the national lockdown against COVID-19 spread, while all major means of transport including trains and flights will be suspended for 21 days, the ‘jugaadu’ population had a shrewd way to transport people.

The actor was shocked with the visual, and wondered if people were being ‘smuggled’ in India

Here’s the video

What’s going on!!!!! People are being smuggled within India???? pic.twitter.com/MRPXB3TlJL — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 26, 2020

Netizens, however, were divided with the post. Many supported the actions of the men, replying that they had no other option to return to their homes amid the difficulty with transport. Others were shocked and demanded action.

Some felt there should’ve been a time frame before the implementation of the lockdown. Some were not even surprised about ‘jugaad’ continuing in the nation.

These are people who desparatly want to go to their home in any case....they don't have money food and shelter, some are going on foot for 250 km to reach home. — Khurrat (@central_wing) March 26, 2020

Many can't go back home due to lockdown and no other way. Desperate times call for desperate actions. — Peaceful Warrior (@PrathamGurjar) March 26, 2020

Jb raste me marne k liye chod diya hai to kuch to krenge hi log sir.. — Tayyab10170 (@tayyab10170) March 26, 2020

Exactly

Na Ghar ja pa rahe hai na koi thikana sarkar ne diya hai

Majboori me Mazdoor or kya kare — ziyad h khan (@zhkhan420) March 26, 2020

Yes exactly!

I am from Rajasthan and people from Gujarat are coming here without any vehicle just by walking alone!! — Prachi Sharma (@PrachiS66496895) March 26, 2020

I feel, Govt would have given a proper time to people who stay alone in big cities to go back to their hometowns before lockdown period — deep (@deeps2016Twit) March 26, 2020

Ye log kabhi nahi sudhrege...😂😂*पिटेगा इंडिया तभी तो सिखेगा इंडिया* 👊🏼#IndiaFightsCorona — Jaysukh Parmar (@jaysukh044) March 26, 2020



Hate Story 2 actor Jay Bhanushali was another celebrity who reacted to it, tagging the Twitter handles of police forces in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata and even tagged the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra, urging them to stop the practice.

Requesting all the police department to pls check this video how they are smuggling people from one place to another in Milk Van's @MumbaiPolice @Uppolice @DelhiPolice @gurgaonpolice @KolkataPolice @CMOGuj @CMOMaharashtra pls tag your city police and RT so that this stops soon pic.twitter.com/weHXaL2iVQ — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) March 26, 2020

Be it panic buying, attack at some essential service delivery executives or violence against police, chaotic incidences have been witnessed in various parts of the country after the Prime Minister declared a national lockdown till April 14. The PM felt staying at home and social distancing was the only option to battle the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has claimed 13 lives in India, in total 649 confirmed cases.

