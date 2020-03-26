The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Riteish Deshmukh Asks 'Are People Being Smuggled In India?' With Video; Netizens Divided

Bollywood News

Riteish Deshmukh asked if people were being smuggled in India with a video of a group of men coming out of a milk truck. Netizens were left divided in comments.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Riteish Deshmukh asks 'Are people being smuggled in India' with video, netizens divided

The term ‘jugaad’ is a popular term used in parts of India. The citizens of the country are known to find a way out, even when there is none. So is a lockdown a tough thing for them to break?

READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Javadekar Asks Officials To 'stay Happy', 'engaged'

Riteish Deshmukh shared this side of Indians by sharing a video on Twitter on Thursday. In the video, a group of men, with bags et al,  are seen coming out of a milk truck. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that milk and other essential items will be available during the national lockdown against COVID-19 spread, while all major means of transport including trains and flights will be suspended for 21 days, the ‘jugaadu’ population had a shrewd way to transport people.

The actor was shocked with the visual, and wondered if people were being ‘smuggled’ in India

READ:Chetan Bhagat Says Lockdown Isn't The Full Coronavirus Solution; Here's What He Proposes

Here’s the video

Netizens, however, were divided with the post. Many supported the actions of the men, replying that they had no other option to return to their homes amid the difficulty with transport. Others were shocked and demanded action.

Some felt there should’ve been a time frame before the implementation of the lockdown. Some were not even surprised about ‘jugaad’ continuing in the nation. 

 


Hate Story 2 actor Jay Bhanushali was another celebrity who reacted  to it, tagging the Twitter handles of police forces in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata and even tagged the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra, urging them to stop the practice.

READ:Coronavirus Lockdown: Centre, State Govts Must Provide Relief Package For Poor

Be it panic buying, attack at some essential service delivery executives or violence against police, chaotic incidences have been witnessed in various parts of the country after the Prime Minister declared a national lockdown till April 14.  The PM felt staying at home and social distancing was the only option to battle the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has claimed 13 lives in India, in total 649 confirmed cases.

READ:'Croc Hunter' Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Marries BFF Just Before Lockdown's Jaws Shut

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES