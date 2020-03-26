'Croc Hunter' Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Marries BFF Just Before Lockdown's Jaws Shut

Bindi Irwin, daughter of famous Australian conservationist and zookeeper Steve Irwin, married her “best friend”, Chandler Powell in a small ceremony on March 25. According to her social media posts, Irwin and Powell had planned their wedding for over a year but had to make changes due to the pandemic. Therefore, it was only the family members who reside at Australia Zoo gardens but Bindi assured that she will share more pictures from the “beautiful day”.

Bindi said, “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding."

March 25th 2020 ❤️

Today I married my best friend. pic.twitter.com/xoAxQrKRox — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 25, 2020

Bindi Irwin honoured Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin had already decided to honour her father, Steve Irwin in a special way at her wedding. She and her family lit candles at the reception in order to honour her father, who died in 2006 and her brother, Robert Irwin had walked Bindi down the aisle while her mother helped her get ready on her special day.

Bindi said, "Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love,”

Bindi even remembered her father on February 22 and took to Twitter and Instagram to share an emotional message to her father on what would have been his 58th birthday. The daughter of the animal activist shared a photo of herself and her late father with an emotional message saying that she misses and loves him 'beyond description'. In the photo, one can see Steve holding a porcupine and wearing an Australia Zoo shirt.

The caption read, “Dad, Today is your birthday. I had an extra-strong cup of tea just how you liked it. I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her. Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you”.

