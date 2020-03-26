Chetan Bhagat Says Lockdown Isn't The Full Coronavirus Solution; Here's What He Proposes

As India withdraws into a 21-day lockdown, author and columnist Chetan Bhagat spoke about how the 'real solution' of tackling the Coronavirus pandemic needed to be much more than just a lockdown. Emphasizing on the need for extensive testing, isolation of cases, and tracing back their contacts, he said that the entire exercise required a lot of 'trust and co-operation' between the citizens and the authorities.

Read: Netas Not Exempt: Puducherry Congress MLA Booked For Allowing 200 To Gather Amid Lockdown

The real solution, apart from lockdown, will come if there is extensive testing, isolation of cases and their contacts. A lot of trust and co-operation is needed. If authorities and police show brutality, people will hide information and make the exercise counter productive. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 26, 2020

Read: United Nations Not Interested In Discussing Coronavirus Because UNSC March Chair Is China?

21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

Read: As Day 2 Of India's Coronavirus Lockdown Dawns, Here's Centre's Amended List Of Exemptions

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 604 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 107. Thirteen deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

Read: Aware Of Disruption In Import Of Components For Personal Protective Equipment, Masks: Govt