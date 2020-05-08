Riteish Deshmukh Has Won Awards For These Movies & Performances; Read

Riteish Deshmukh is a popular actor known for working in both Hindi and Marathi films. The actor, who is married to actress Genelia D’Souza, made his debut in 2003. He has now worked in several popular films like the Housefull, Dhamaal, and Masti films.

The actor made his debut as a film producer with the Marathi success Balak Palak, directed by Ravi Jadhav in 2013. Throughout his career, the actor has bagged several awards. The Lai Bhaari actor, given his exceptional performances in films, was destined to win all these awards. He won his first award for the film Masti in 2005. Take a look at all his awards throughout his acting career.

Riteish Deshmukh's awards

The actor won his first award for the Best Comedian for his exceptional and humorous role in the film Masti in 2005. He bagged both the awards from Star Screen Awards and Zee Cine Awards. In 2008, he won the Zee Cine Award for Entertainer of the Year. In the same year, he bagged the IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role.

In 2012, the actor once again won the IIFA Award for the Best Performance in a Comic Role for the movie Double Dhamaal. The Dhamaal movies are popular for their comedy and drama. The franchise became instantly popular after its first installation. The following year, he won the Star Box Office India Awards for Game Changer of The Year. Riteish Deshmukh certainly changed the acting game with his exceptional, hilarious performances in the comedy films.

In 2014, the actor won the ZeeTalkies Maharashtracha award for Favourite Actor. This was for his film Lai Bhaari, which was among the top movies during its release. But the actor did not only win awards for comic roles.

He also won the Star Guild Award for Best Performance in a Negative role. This was for the film Ek Villain, in which he portrayed the role of a psychotic villain. In 2015, he was also awarded the Best Actor Award by Marathi International Cinema & Theatre Awards for the action film Lai Bhaari. The same year, he took home the IIFA Award for Outstanding Performance By A Regional Language Film for Lai Bhaari.

Riteish has certainly come a long way in his acting career. The actor is popular for improvising his roles in the films. The audience not only loves him for his comic roles in the Dhamaal and Housefull franchises but for his negative as well as serious roles in the movies Ek Villain and Lai Bhaari respectively.

