Riteish Deshmukh's Critically Acclaimed Roles That You Must Check Out; See Here

Riteish Deshmukh has portrayed several distinctive roles in the Indian film industry. From intense to comedic roles, the actor has done it all. His role in the Marathi action film Lai Bhaari is among his best of all time. The actor has also given impeccable performances in the movies Ek Villain and Marjaaavan. Let’s take a look at Riteish Deshmukh’s critically acclaimed roles below.

Dhamaal

Riteish has had a comedic role in the Dhamaal movies. The original Dhamaal movie was much more popular than the others. There are three installations in the Dhamaal franchise. These are Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal. Riteish’s role in the original Dhamaal film was very popular.

Ek Villain

This 2014 film was directed by Mohit Suri. This is another film of Riteish Deshmukh that has been highly applauded. This was the first film that saw the rather comical Deshmukh in a strong negative role. Riteish gave an exceptional performance in this film for which he won many awards including the Screen Awards, Star Guild Awards, Filmfare Awards and more.

Marjaavan

This is among the most popular roles of Riteish Deshmukh. Marjaavaan is a 2019 film and has been directed by Milap Zaveri. The film stars actors Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh. Deshmukh had a negative role in the film.

Lai Bhaari

This Marathi action film starred Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. This Marathi film won him many awards including the Best Actor Award by Marathi International Cinema & Theatre Awards. The 2014 film was directed by Nishikant Kamat. The dialogues in the film are popular as well.

Masti

This is among the most popular films of Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish is known for his comedic roles in the films. In this one, he played a hilarious role. There are three installations in the Masti series. These are Masti, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti. Riteish’s role in the original Masti film was very popular.

