'We As A Country Should Bear Cost Of Migrants Going Home': Riteish Deskmukh Enters Row

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle and expressed his displeasure amid the political row over who will bear expenses for the migrant labourers' travel to their home states by trains, which has now begun across the country. The Railway ministry has clarified that the Centre will bear 85% of the cost, while states will bear 15%, and the migrants themselves will have to pay nothing.

The actor, the son of a former Maharashtra CM, raised his voice over the same and shared a picture of a labourer carrying his mother in his arms while walking on the road. While demanding free train services for the migrant workers, Riteish wrote that as a country, the people should bear the cost of the migrants who are returning home. The government should make train services free of cost for the workers. He also wrote that the labourers are already burdened with other problems related to the COVID-19 infection.

We as a country should bear the cost of migrants going back to their homes. Train services should be free. They (Labourers) are already burdened with no pay & no place to stay compounded with the fear of #covid19 infection. pic.twitter.com/lKK5KfKz7u — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 4, 2020

Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains keeping berths empty in each coach to maintain social distancing. The trains are returning empty from destinations under lock & key. Free food and bottled water is being given to migrants by railways: Railway Ministry Sources pic.twitter.com/MJKnI28jxn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Railways is charging only standard fare for this class from State Governments which is just 15% of the total cost incurred by Railways. Railways is not selling any tickets to migrants and is only boarding passengers based on lists provided by States: Railway Ministry Sources https://t.co/TiPKcBBTHZ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

