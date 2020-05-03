Riteish Deshmukh is a popular actor known for his comedic roles. He has now appeared in dozens of comedy films. Among his most popular films are the Housefull movies and Dhamaal movies. Let’s take a look at Riteish Deshmukh’s blockbuster comedy films from the last decade.

Also read: F.A.L.T.U: Riteish Deshmukh, Remo D'Souza And Others Virtually Reunite After 9 Years

Ritesh Deshmukh's films

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia Wish Ajay Devgn With A Hilarious TikTok Video; Watch

Housefull (2010)

Housefull is a 2010 comedy-drama that stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The comedy movie series started with this movie. Today, there are four Housefull films in total.

Double Dhamaal (2011)

Double Dhamaal is the second installation in the Dhamaal series. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles. The movie’s story revolves around four loafers who plan to earn money by investing in property but are conned.

Housefull 2 (2012)

Housefull 2 is the second installation in the Housefull series. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The story revolves around four friends who set out to date some girls by fooling their fathers.

Grand Masti (2013)

Grand Masti is the second installation in the Masti series. The movie stars Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles. The story revolves around three friends who are unhappily married and decide to go to their college reunion.

Housefull 3 (2016)

Housefull 3 is the third installation in the Housefull series. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, and Abhishek Bachchan. The movie revolves around three friends who have to prove their love to their girlfriends in order to get married.

Total Dhamaal (2019)

Total Dhamaal is the third installation in the Dhamaal series. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The story revolves around a group of people who compete against each other to find a lost treasure.

Housefull 4 (2019)

Housefull 4 is the fourth installation in the Housefull franchise. Housefull 4 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The movie revolves around three brothers who are set to marry three sisters.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.