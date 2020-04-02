Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia Wish Ajay Devgn With A Hilarious TikTok Video; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh had the quirkiest and the most hilarious way of wishing the Singham of Bollywood Ajay Devgn on his 51st birthday on Thursday. The Dhamaal actor, along with his wife actor Genelia D'Souza, made a TikTok video on the song 'Mauka milega toh' from Devgn's 1993 film Dilwale and wished his 'Masti' co-star on his birthday. Riteish captioned the post with the hilarious words,"Happy Birthday Dearest @ajaydevgn Some isolation humour with @geneliad on one of your songs- have a great one my brother".

Have a look:

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia's comic timing in the video has garnered likes and comments of their fans on social media. Many Bollywood celebrities have wished the Singham actor through their social media accounts on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has been entertaining his fans through his Instagram updates during the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. Riteish had even posted a hilarious animated video to create awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh and a computer-generated cartoon of the COVID virus sing a duet which ends in the death of the virus as the actor washes his hands with soap and water.

Have a look:

What's next for Riteish Deshmukh?

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen on the siulver screen in Ahmed Khan's action thriller film Baaghi 3 along with actors Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The Housefull star is all set to feature in a historical film trilogy based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movies will reportedly be directed by Jhund fame Nagraj Manjule and will also feature actor Sharad Kelkar who was last seen in the Om Raut directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

