Riteish Deshmukh's Unforgettable Performances As A Female In Movies; Check Out The List

Bollywood has witnessed several instances where male actors have appeared as a female for movies. Some of the actors delivered some hilarious scenes while some have disappointed. Many actors essayed lengthy roles while some have made special appearances.

Either way, they managed to grab huge attention from the audience, for most of them did justice to the character. One such actor is Ritesh Deshmukh. Here are the times when Riteish Deshmukh essayed the role of a female for a movie:

Times when Riteish Deshmukh turned into a woman in a movie

Apna Sapna Money Money

Riteish Deshmukh took versatility to a whole different level when he portrayed the role of a female in Apna Sapna Money Money. The movie got released in the year 2006. Riteish Deshmukh managed to grab the attention of his fans with his female character in the film. Fans found it really difficult to make out the difference.

Helmed by Sangeeth Sivan, the comedy flick features Sunil Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Chunky Pandey, Sunil Pal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. In spite of having an ensemble star cast, Riteish Deshmukh's character created quite a buzz back then.

Humshakals

Humshakalas is directed by Sajid Khan, which got released in the year 2014. The comedy-drama flick features Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia in major roles. The film revolves around Saif, Riteish and Ram -- all three actors have lookalikes.

Riteish Deshmukh even revealed that he borrowed his wife Genelia D'Souza's skirt for one of the music videos. He revealed the secret behind his character's beauty when he appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show. He also revealed that Ahmed Khan choreographed the popular music video of the song.

