Riteish Deshmukh Has An EPIC Reaction On Being Called A ‘sasta DJ Snake’

Riteish Deshmukh is often known for his witty sense of humour which can also be witnessed through his banter with some of his co-stars and his fans. The actor recently had an epic reply for a Twitter user who compared his new hairdo with DJ Snake and also went on to call him as the 'cheaper' version of the music composer. The user also shared a collage of Riteish Deshmukh along with DJ Snake wherein the two bore some resemblance with each other. Taking a dig at Riteish's trimmed grey hairdo, the user also called him as 'sasta' DJ Snake.'

Riteish Deshmukh's reply to his troll garnered him several praises on the social media

Riteish Deshmukh replied took no time to reply to that tweet and wrote that he is not that free and that the user should book him for Nagpanchmi wherein he will come for free. Even though the user deleted that tweet, Riteish Deshmukh's befitting reply to that user saw fans praising him on the social media. Recently, the Baaghi 3 actor's grey hairdo has been receiving rave reviews from netizens. Check out the actor's reply and the fans' reaction to it.

Netizens were left in splits after Riteish's epic reply

Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!! https://t.co/UwtzRRyffK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 3, 2020

Epic Reply 😂😂😂 — Santosh Kadapure (@iSantosh__) March 3, 2020

This is how legend reply.

Love u dada🖤🖤 — Shahaji bhosale (@Shahaji206) March 3, 2020

kya reply hai incentive mila ke 😂 pic.twitter.com/rPaDHhz2xf — ꜱ ★|👸🏻 HBDShraddhaKapoor ♥️ (@SRKsBatmann) March 3, 2020

Charan kahan hain sir aapke😭😭🤣🤣🤣 — Bhalu🐻 (@lilgummybear__) March 3, 2020

