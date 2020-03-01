'Zayn Malik? DJ Snake?': Riteish Deshmukh's Drastic Transformation Will Leave You Stunned

Someone has rightly said, 'What doesn't kill you only makes you BLONDER', and that's exactly how Riteish Deshmukh has done it! The 'Baaghi 3' actor has gone bold and blonde.

His latest drastic transformation has left everyone stunned. Calling him 'Maharashtrian Chris Brown', fans compared his short blonde hair look to popular EDM star DJ Snake. Some even thought he looked like Zayn Malik or J Balvin.

Giving everyone a surprise, Riteish went public with this cropped blonde look on Saturday when he attended Coolie No. 1 wrap up party with wife Genelia D'Souza. While many praised the actor for his new look, others were shocked and disappointed.

About Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is the third addition to the famous Bollywood action thriller that has featured Tiger as the lead in all three films. The latest part is supposed to hit the cinemas on March 3, 2020, and it has been getting a lot of attention from fans. Baaghi 3 is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and is being produced under the Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

Meanwhile, Sairat" director Nagraj Manjule and actor Riteish Deshmukh recently announced a multilingual trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary. The film will be backed by Deshmukh's production - Mumbai Film Company.

The actor took to Twitter and shared a teaser of the announcement, writing, "Proud to present. Seeking your blessings, Jay Shivray." The film will go on floors soon and is all set to release pan India in 2021.

