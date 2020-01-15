Ritu Nanda's Death: Amitabh Bachchan Says 'she Has Gone', Pens An Emotional Blog

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's eldest daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away on January 14 at the age of 71. She had been battling cancer for the last few years. Bachchan family — Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya Naveli along with the entire Kapoor family — Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other friends and relatives attended Ritu Nanda's funeral in Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan later in the evening, penned an emotional blog and wrote: "she has gone... some moments deserve the silence of condolence... for them that have been lost to us... prayers."

एक आदर्श बेटी , एक आदर्श बहन , एक आदर्श पत्नी , एक आदर्श माँ , एक आदर्श समधी , एक आदर्श सास , और एक आदर्श मित्र, हमसे आज सदा के लिए दूर चली गयीं ।

जीवन में कुछ क्षण ऐसे होते हैं , जिन्हें शोक की शांति का आदर मिलना चाहिए !🙏

(He wrote: an ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal Mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal Mother-in-Law, and an ideal friend, has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover, for now.)

that silence of the clothing depicting the mourning hour.. they convey in our culture that all is not well, or that it be known and the silent passings be in respect of the moment.. ..the rites are over.. to ashes they have been reduced.. a crowded hall in the home filled with the close knitted relatives and dear friends, embrace break down hold hands, hold.. ..and the silence of condolence gradually creeps in.. ..polite conversation, of reminisce, of association, of happy times spent together, of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years.. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind.. the vacuum.. the emptiness.. the presence that filled up the entire home.. lost and gone

Ritu Nanda was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018. They have two children -- son Nikhil, who is married to Amitabh's daughter Shweta, and daughter Natasha.

