Neetu Kapoor is one of the most revered actors from her time. She started her acting career at the age of 13 and eventually tuned out to be a megastar. The actor starred in several prominent films including, Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, etc.

Neetu Kapoor shares an unseen photo of Ritu Nanda with Ranbir Kapoor

The actor recently broke the news of the demise of Ritu Nanda by sharing several unseen pictures. Ritu was the daughter of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor and was incredibly close to Neetu. She posted photographs where Ritu posed alongside Ranbir and captioned the imaged as lovely memories.

Source: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

In another photograph, Neetu herself posed alongside Ritu and captioned the image as ‘my Dearest may your soul rest in peace’. The film industry expressed their condolences to the news of this shocking demise.

Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anu Ranjan, Sonali Bendre, Sikandar Kher, Dabboo Ratnani and Manish Malhotra among others condoled the saddening demise of Ritu Nanda and offered their condolences to the grieving family.

Source: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

Ritu was married to Rajan Nanda. She was the mother-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Her was funeral held in New Delhi today.

Many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Agastya Nanda among others arrived to pay their last respects.

